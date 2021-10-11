Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,475,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,286,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $796.51. The company had a trading volume of 93,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $735.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $788.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.91, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

