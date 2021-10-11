Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 122.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,190,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 22,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.