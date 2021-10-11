Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $476.70 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $476.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00012627 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 891,985,642 coins and its circulating supply is 862,815,476 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

