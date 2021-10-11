The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Reduced by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. The AES comprises approximately 4.4% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.32% of The AES worth $55,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The AES by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 908,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 425,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. 71,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

