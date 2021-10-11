The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 563,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK opened at $37.43 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

