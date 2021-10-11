The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 1.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,487,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 22.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 14.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $228.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

