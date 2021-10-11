The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of The Boeing worth $131,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Shares of BA opened at $226.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

