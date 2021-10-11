The Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.17.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

