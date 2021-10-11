The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,948 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of The Charles Schwab worth $239,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.