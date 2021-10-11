The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of The Clorox worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Clorox by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

