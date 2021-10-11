The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Clorox by 300.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Clorox by 59.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 718,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after acquiring an additional 140,908 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX opened at $163.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

