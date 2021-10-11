The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.20% of The European Equity Fund worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EEA opened at $11.12 on Monday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

