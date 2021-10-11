The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Neutral

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,818. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

