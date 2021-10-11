The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Neutral

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,818. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
