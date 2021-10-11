The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $392.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.26 and a 200-day moving average of $372.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

