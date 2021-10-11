The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.99

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

