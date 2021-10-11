The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

THG opened at $136.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

