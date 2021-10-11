The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 226.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

