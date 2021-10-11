The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.17. 100,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

