The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 5.3% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

