The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,859 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

KHC opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

