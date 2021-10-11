The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of The Kroger worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.47 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,624 shares of company stock worth $3,010,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

