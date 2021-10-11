The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.30% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

