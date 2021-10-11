The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Murphy Oil worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,928,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 184,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:MUR opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

