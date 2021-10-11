The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 940,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 131,610 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

