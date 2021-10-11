The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 56,653 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 610,085 shares during the period.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

