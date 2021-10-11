The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.14.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.68. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average is $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

