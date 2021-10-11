The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.91

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 69552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.