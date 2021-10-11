The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The New York Times by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.