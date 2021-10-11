The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $221.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $204.67 and last traded at $204.30, with a volume of 3379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.76.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

