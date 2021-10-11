The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.41

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 47732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $85,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.