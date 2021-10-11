The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 124 ($1.62).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RTN traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 93.40 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £714.54 million and a PE ratio of 19.46.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.