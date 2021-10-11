The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

Several analysts recently commented on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON:SGE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 710.60 ($9.28). 1,338,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 730.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.91. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

