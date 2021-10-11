The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $649.04 million and $98.59 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00097644 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00666827 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 571.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

