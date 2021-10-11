The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 747 ($9.76) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75). 51,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 124,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741 ($9.68).

The company has a market capitalization of £493.65 million and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 752.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 774.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

