The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,159 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of The TJX Companies worth $299,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

