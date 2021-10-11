The Transfer Token Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.34 or 0.00021656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $1.47 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099418 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003601 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

