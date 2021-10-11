The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.54 billion, a PE ratio of 289.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.