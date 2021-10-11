The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 81,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.