The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WEGRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 81,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

