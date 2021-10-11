The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

