The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,435 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of The Western Union worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

