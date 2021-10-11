The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 529,175 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for about 6.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of The Williams Companies worth $229,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 125.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. 50,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,740. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

