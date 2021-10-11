Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $40,136.01 and $1.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,000.41 or 1.00050694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00055806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.00504705 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

