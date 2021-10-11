Thore Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,584.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $49,547.08 and $132,584.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00317075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

