ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 9.3% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $7,321.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00094539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

