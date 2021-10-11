Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Hits $109.80 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $109.80 million and $43.35 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00024677 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.98 or 0.00292691 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.