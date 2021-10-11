Tilden Park Management I LLC Buys 60,000 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Tilden Park Management I LLC grew its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Realogy makes up 3.9% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tilden Park Management I LLC owned about 0.21% of Realogy worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

