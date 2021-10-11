Tilden Park Management I LLC Buys New Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Tilden Park Management I LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. LendingTree comprises about 5.6% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tilden Park Management I LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 120,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ TREE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,446. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -198.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.06. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.