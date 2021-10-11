Tilden Park Management I LLC Purchases New Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Tilden Park Management I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. PennantPark Investment accounts for about 1.2% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tilden Park Management I LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,946. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

