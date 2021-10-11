TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 5.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 1,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,077,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $673.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

